ABC 36 partners with Appalachian Regional Healthcare to get relief supplies to Eastern Ky

Supplies can be dropped off from 8AM to 8PM at ARH's corporate office in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – ABC 36 is partnering with Appalachian Regional Healthcare to get much-needed supplies to Eastern Kentucky.

You can drop-off goods from 8AM to 8PM at ARH’s corporate office at 2260 Executive Drive in Lexington.

Right now, they are in need of bottled water, cleaning supplies, and non-perishable food items. However, they are accepting anything you are able to give.

This will last throughout the week. ABC 36 will have special guests there this week that we will be announcing as the week progresses.

Truck loads of the supplies donated will be transported from Lexington to Eastern Kentucky to be distributed at ARH locations in Hazard, Hyden, Martin, McDowell, Prestonsburg, and Whitesburg.