AARP tax assistance program returns to Lexington libraries

Popular service returns after one-year coronavirus hiatus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Public Library announced that beginning January 19, appointments can be made for the AARP tax assistance program. This highly popular resource returns after a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Appointments can be made for either the Eastside or Tates Creek branches by calling AARP directly at 859.428.7437 Monday-Friday from 9:00am-4:00pm. At this time, these are the only two branches offering this service and appointments cannot be made through the Library.

AARP tax assistance is offered free of charge and by appointment only on a first come, first served basis. AARP will provide taxpayers with detailed instructions when they call to set up their appointment.

“We are thrilled to resume our partnership with AARP and provide this valuable service for the community,” said Lexington Public Library Executive Director Heather Dieffenbach. “This free program helps give taxpayers piece of mind before filing their returns”.