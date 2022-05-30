AAA reports record high gas prices on Memorial Day

Kentucky's average for a gallon of gas Monday was $4.30

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Prices at the pump continue to set new records as people travel this Memorial Day.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas on Monday rose to $4.62. That’s a new record high without adjusting for inflation. It’s also 44 cents more expensive than a month ago and up sharply from last Memorial Day at $3.05 a gallon.

In Kentucky, the average was a bit lower at $4.30 a gallon. According to AAA, Lexington’s average Monday was $4.21 compared to $2.97 a year ago.