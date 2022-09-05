AAA expects Labor Day to be busiest travel weekend in 3 years

Many people are enjoying the day off, wrapping up the last long holiday weekend as the “unofficial end” of summer.

AAA says air travel is expected to be close to pre-pandemic levels, and with gas prices decreasing state highway officials expect the roads to be flocked with travelers as well.

Pair that with rain in the forecast, and that’s why the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is warning drivers to be extra cautious out on the roads.

AAA adds there was a 22-percent increase in hotel rentals, tours and other bookings this Labor Day weekend compared to last year.