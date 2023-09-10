Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Sunday evening everyone, its been another fantastic fall like day across Kentucky with a few showers thrown in there for good measure. But we look to our weather headlines to see where we go for the week ahead.

If you like warm temperatures, get outside and enjoy it Monday as temperatures reach the low 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. This will be the last day with temperatures into the 80s until further notice.

A cold front moves through on Tuesday with scattered showers and storms going up and highs coming down into the upper 70s.

Now not a lot of rain will fall on Tuesday, but we will take all we can get as we are starting to get pretty dry across the area.

Wednesday – Friday looks absolutely fantastic with a major fall fever in the way. Highs each day will only be in the low to mid 70s with lows into the upper 40s to low 50s. Skies will be partly sunny.

Another front looks to dive in here next Sunday and could bring rain and storms back into the area.

Back here in the short term:

TONIGHT:

MONDAY: