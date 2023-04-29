A VERY cool start to May

Good Saturday evening everyone, today has been a split day in the weather department. What I mean by that is that southern and eastern Kentucky has seen mainly dry skies and temperatures that reached 70 degrees while central and northern Kentucky has seen a good deal of rain showers which has kept temperatures into the low 60s. Here are our weather headlines for where we go after tonight.

Sunday is likely to feature scattered showers area wide with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Some showers may even have some small hail and thunder with them. You can see the coverage good on our future cast.

Now Monday is the first day of May and it defiantly won’t feel any where near May through Wednesday. I know it is going to be chilly Monday – Wednesday but how chilly remains the big question as our two major models are very different from each other.

The updated runs of our GFS model keep highs in the upper 40s to near 50 0n Monday which would be 30+ degrees below average. Even if the EURO model verifies, highs only reach the low to mid 50s so its a CHILLY start to May nonetheless. Tuesday afternoon could see a big temperature gradient setting up from west to east across Kentucky thanks to an upper level low hanging just to our northeast.

That could provide a 10-15 degree spread from our western viewing counties to our eastern counties. Tuesday night/Wednesday morning has the potential to deliver a VERY LATE frost threat with mid 30s. The GFS goes even colder and has temperatures near or below freezing.

We will have to see if we get that cold, but it’ll be cold regardless. Highs on Wednesday start to recover with low 60s and sunshine. Thursday also looks great with mid 60s and sunshine. I know all eyes are on Friday and Saturday for the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby, at this time I’ll say it looks warm but we could be dodging some scattered showers and storms around – especially Friday. Stay tuned in the days to come to the ABC 36 Storm Team for the latest details.

Back here in the short term:

TONIGHT:

SUNDAY: