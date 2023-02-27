A ‘very brave and honest’ toddler helped locate a fugitive in Whitley Co., police say

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A “very brave and honest” toddler is credited with helping the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department find a wanted fugitive last week.

On Feb. 24, a Whitley County sheriff’s deputy, along with officers from the Williamsburg Police Department and Kentucky State Police, were at a home in Williamsburg trying to serve a woman with multiple warrants for her arrest.

While investigating, police say no adult family members were willing to say where Tina Hicks was. A “very brave and honest” toddler stood up, put his hands on his hips and said, “It is good to be honest. We shouldn’t lie, she is inside the room next to the bathroom,” according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s department.

Officers found Hicks hiding where the toddler said she was.

Hicks, 45, was served two warrants for possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. She was also served with four other district court warrants.

The sheriff’s department added that the child involved was visiting family and was “healthy, intelligent and in no way appeared to be abused,” and the he “was just at the wrong place, wrong time.”

Officers commended the boy for “his integrity and service to the community.”