A very awesome next three days

Meteorologist Jordan Smith has a look at your Sunday evening forecast!
Jordan Smith,

 

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Sunday evening everyone, its been a below average temperature day across central and eastern Kentucky with some showers and thunderstorms as well. Here are tonight’s weather headlines…

2020 Weather Headlines On Air

The next three days look absolutely FANTASTIC with mostly sunny skies and temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. 90 is possible on Wednesday! Get outside and hit the pools and lakes the next few days.

2020 Lifestyle Pool Cast

Additional rain and storms move in on Thursday and last into the upcoming weekend. Heavy rain and strong to potentially severe storms will be possible during this time. We need to watch this time frame. Stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team on-air and online for updates! #kywx

Tg Euro Extended Futurecast

Tg Euro Extended Futurecast

Tg Euro Extended Futurecast

Back here in the short term…

TONIGHT:

2020 Tonight 3bank

MONDAY: 

2020 Tomorrow 3bank

