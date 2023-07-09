A very awesome next three days

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Sunday evening everyone, its been a below average temperature day across central and eastern Kentucky with some showers and thunderstorms as well. Here are tonight’s weather headlines…

The next three days look absolutely FANTASTIC with mostly sunny skies and temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. 90 is possible on Wednesday! Get outside and hit the pools and lakes the next few days.

Additional rain and storms move in on Thursday and last into the upcoming weekend. Heavy rain and strong to potentially severe storms will be possible during this time. We need to watch this time frame. Stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team on-air and online for updates! #kywx

Back here in the short term…

TONIGHT:

MONDAY: