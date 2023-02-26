A very active week is in store next week

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ): Good Saturday everyone, for a day that started out with some rain showers – we ended on a pretty nice note with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s under a partly sunny sky. Our Sunday looks great with high temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 under a partly sunny sky. Clouds will begin to thicken up during the evening and those clouds will lead to rain showers late Sunday into the wee hours of Monday morning.

Once past this, all eyes are on two major systems for the week ahead. One to start the week and one to end the week.

Monday is a day to stay weather aware and you need to PREPARE NOW for issues! Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible into the afternoon and evening along with some heavy rain.

All modes of severe weather are on the table with this set up. That includes damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed a “SLIGHT RISK” (LEVEL 2/5) for severe weather across most of our viewing area.

Even without thunderstorms, wind gust will reach 50-60mph+ Monday afternoon and evening. That alone will likely cause some wind damage and power issues.

Everything will clear out by late Monday leaving us with a great Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Most of Wednesday is also dry with a partly sunny sky and high temperatures that will reach 70. But rain showers move in during the evening and last into Thursday morning. This doesn’t look like a big deal, but you’ll want to have the rain gear handy for the Thursday morning commute. We will dry it out into the afternoon on Thursday with a partly sunny sky and temperatures hitting 60.

That brings us to our next big weather maker on the way for Friday – Saturday. The models are jumping around all over the place on how to handle this system and that is expected this many days out. As of now, we could go from heavy rain to snow. You can see that on the extended run of our future cast.

We are still several days away from knowing the exact details of this system so keep checking back for updates. As always the ABC 36 Storm Team will keep you up to date and safe ahead of it all on-air and on-line.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT: .A partly cloudy sky with areas of patchy fog. Lows in the upper-30s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with late day rain showers. Highs in the upper-50s to near 60.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Lows in the upper-40s.