‘A Taste of New England’ at the Kentucky State Food Truck Championship

Owner Robert LeVasseur says he started the food truck because he couldn't find a good cheesesteak in Kentucky

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Food Truck Championship is happening tomorrow at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in Renfro Valley.

It’s a competition many food truck owners look forward to: it’s a chance to show off their yummy food, be judged by celebrity chefs, and a chance at winning a $5,000 grand prize.

Boston’s Way owner and operator Robert LeVasseur, of Nicholasville, started his truck because he says he couldn’t find a good cheesesteak in Kentucky.

“Every last bite is always good,” said LeVasseur.

The Lowell, Massachusetts native moved to Kentucky and started working on his food truck in 2019, officially opening in 2020.

“I brought our taste down here. I make clam chowders, lobster rolls. That’s seasonal. You just need a good cheesesteak to give to people,” said LeVasseur.

LeVasseur says he put his own special twist on the classic cheesesteak, calling it a ‘Steak Bomb,’ with special secret sauces and seasonings.

“Everybody always asks, “what’s in the seasoning? I always say, ‘go ask KFC,'” said LeVasseur with a laugh.

Not only is LeVasseur’s menu an authentic taste of New England, it’s also closely tied to his family, with many of the dishes inspired by his family’s recipes. LeVasseur’s menu features an item named for each of his family members, including ‘Dianne’s Bomb Fries,’ named for LeVasseur’s mother after she died of cancer.

“She was a ten-year fighter so it inspires me. When you say her name when you order it, you’re keeping her alive,” said LeVasseur.

LeVasseur competed and won a title in the Kentucky State Food Truck Championship last year. This year, he’s hoping to win again.

“I’m feeling excited. This will be my second year in it. We won Best American Cuisine for our Steak Bomb and our Diane Bomb Fries. This year, we’re hoping to win again,” said LeVasseur.

The Kentucky State Food Truck Championship is this Saturday, September 10 from 10AM to 6 PM at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in Renfro Valley.