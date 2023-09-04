A relief from the heat is on the way

Meteorologist Jordan Smith has a look at your Monday evening forecast!
Jordan Smith,

 

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Monday evening everyone and Happy Labor. It has been a hot one today with temperatures reaching the low 90s. I hope you all have had a great and safe holiday. Here our todays weather headlines to show were we go for the week ahead.

Our Tuesday will feature temperatures back into the low 90s but it will be the last day of it, at least for now.

A few showers and storms will be possible on Wednesday but most of the day will be dry with high temperatures coming down into the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday will feature more in the way of scattered showers and storms but just like Wednesday, most of the day will be dry and high temperatures will come down even more into the low to mid 80s.

Friday – Sunday looks like absolute perfection with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s and highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Back here in the short term:

TONIGHT: 

TOMORROW:

