A real deal fall chill moves in

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Friday evening everyone, the cold front we have been talking about for the last week is finally moving through the Bluegrass state. It is set to bring coldest air of the season over the next few days. Here are todays weather headlines to see where we go into next week.

Temperatures are continuing to drop out there this evening so make sure you have a jacket handy for your Friday night plans. By Saturday morning temperatures will be in the low 40s area wide and I can’t rule a few upper 30s.

Temperatures by the afternoon only reach the upper 50s to low 60s under a mix of sun and clouds making for a crisp fall day.

Sunday morning will bring the first frost threat of the season as we will lay down frost on the pumpkins. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 30s.

Afternoon highs on our Sunday will be back into the upper 50s to low 60s with a partly sunny sky.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s early next week with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s, but a weak front looks to slide through the state on Monday bringing some chilly showers.

Wednesday and Thursday will see temperatures climb back into the low to mid 70s as we await our next cold front.

Thursday night – Friday has the potential to bring a big storm system into our part of the world with heavy rain, strong storms, and high winds. Stay tuned and up to date with the ABC 36 Storm Team over the next several days as we line out the details.

The ABC 36 Storm Team is on your side.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the low-to-mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny sky with a fall chill. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the mid-to-upper 30s.