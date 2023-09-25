A quite next couple of days before rain arrives

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Sunday evening everyone, the second day of fall across Kentucky has been fantastic. Here are our weather headlines for the week ahead.

Monday starts in the upper 50s across the area and ends in the upper 70s to near 80 under a partly sunny sky.

Tuesday is pretty much a copy and paste forecast from Monday with upper 50s to start and upper 70s to near 80 to end.

Changes blow in late Tuesday night in the form of RAIN!! Yes, we finally have solid rain chances on the way this week through early Friday. That is great news because we are getting very dry across the state.

Future cast models show a good 1″-2″ of rain across central and eastern Kentucky during this time.

Even better news is that we look to dry it out by Friday – the weekend just in time for SEC Nation coming to town for the Kentucky vs Florida football game. Back here in the short term:

TONIGHT:

TOMORROW (MONDAY):

Have a great week and stay up to date with the ABC 36 Storm Team! #kywx