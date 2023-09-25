A quite next couple of days before rain arrives

Meteorologist Jordan Smith has a look at your Sunday evening forecast!
Jordan Smith,

 

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Sunday evening everyone, the second day of fall across Kentucky has been fantastic. Here are our weather headlines for the week ahead.

2020 Weather Headlines On Air

Monday starts in the upper 50s across the area and ends in the upper 70s to near 80 under a partly sunny sky.

2020 Futurecast With Temperatures Chad

2020 Futurecast With Temperatures Chad

Tuesday is pretty much a copy and paste forecast from Monday with upper 50s to start and upper 70s to near 80 to end.

2020 Futurecast With Temperatures Chad

2020 Futurecast With Temperatures Chad

Changes blow in late Tuesday night in the form of RAIN!! Yes, we finally have solid rain chances on the way this week through early Friday. That is great news because we are getting very dry across the state.

 

2020 Futurecast Regional Extended Dillon

2020 Futurecast Regional Extended Dillon

Future cast models show a good 1″-2″ of rain across central and eastern Kentucky during this time.

Tg Gfs Regional Rainfall

Even better news is that we look to dry it out by Friday – the weekend just in time for SEC Nation coming to town for the Kentucky vs Florida football game. Back here in the short term:

TONIGHT:

2020 Tonight 3bank

TOMORROW (MONDAY):

2020 Tomorrow 3bank

Have a great week and stay up to date with the ABC 36 Storm Team! #kywx

 

 

Categories: Featured, Local Weather Headlines, Storm Team Weather Blog, Weather, Weather Forecast
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related

Recipe Concepts