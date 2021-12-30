A Quiet Night. An Active Weekend Is Ahead

Jeff Andrews,

Cloudy Friday morning. The “main” event is Friday night.  Rain looks to be widespread towards 9-10 PM.  This substantial rainfall event looks to last into Saturday Night.  Most of the area could see 3-4″ more inches of rain by the end of the holiday weekend.

We follow the storms up with a cold Sunday where we could see some snow showers. Ugh.  Well, that is January.

Tonight: Cloudy and quiet. A low tonight of 49.

Friday: Mostly cloudy during the day.  Scattered showers.  A high of 66.

New Years Eve: Rain chance 100%.  Heavy rain likely in spots.  A low of 57.

New Years Day: Several rounds of rain, heavy at times.  The rain chance is 100%.  Strong storms are possible.  A high of 65.

Saturday Night: As the cold front passes, our severe weather threat is likely greatest.  Winds will be from the northwest.  W

e will get cold.  A low of 34.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.  A 30% chance of snow showers.  A chilly high of 44.

