A Nice Friday is Ahead

We dried out nicely today. We had more wind than rain, though to deal with. 56 mph wind gusts at one point in Lexington.

We saw just over a half-inch of rain in the last 24 hours. Friday looks nice, but rain moves in late night. Friday night into early Saturday we could see 1/4″ of rain or so. Easter Sunday looks decent. A bit cool, but we should stay dry until the evening.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Light winds. A low of 40

Friday: Mostly sunny and a high of 70.

Friday night: a 60% chance of rain. .10-.25″ likely. A low of 50.

Saturday: Partly-mostly sunny. A 30% chance of showers. Breezy west winds 5-15 gusts to 25 mph. A high of 64.

Easter: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of showers. A cooler high of 54. Rain chances in the evening.

Monday: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of showers and a high of 61.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and a cool high of 57.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and a high of 64.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and a high of 66.