A major fall cold front arrives late week

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Monday evening everyone, it’s been yet another above average temperature day across the region with low to mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Todays weather headlines kicks off with a few more of these warm days before changes arrive.

We are into the time of year where we can start chilly and really warm it up by the afternoon and that is going to be the case the next few days. Tuesday starts into the chilly mid to upper 50s.

We will quickly warm it back up into the mid to possibly some upper 80s by the afternoon with full sunshine.

Wednesday morning we will start to see some clouds increasing from the west but temperatures will be back down into the mid to upper 50s.

Clouds will continue to increase into the afternoon ahead of our cold front. But highs will still reach the low to mid 80s.

Thursday will start a little bit milder into the low to mid 60s with mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will be allowed to hit near 80 during the afternoon, but showers go up late evening as our cold front gets closer.

Rain showers will become more widespread into Friday as temperatures start to drop as well. We will hit the low 70s for highs early afternoon but as the actual front moves through during the evening, that’ll allow temperatures to drop quickly through the evening with gusty winds.

This isn’t going to be a lot of rain with this system with most areas only receiving half an inch or less.

The temperatures is what will be the big story with this front as it brings the coldest air of the season on the way for the upcoming weekend. Saturday will start into the low to mid 40s.

Highs by the afternoon only reach the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday morning has the potential to bring us our first patchy frost threat of the season with upper 30s to near 40 area wide and some of the valleys dipping into the mid 30s.

Highs on Sunday will be back into the upper 50s to near 60.

Even if we look through early to mid week NEXT week, we see a “cooler than normal” pattern continuing.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and pleasant. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Lots of sun, very warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Lows in the mid to upper-50s.