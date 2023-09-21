A look at sports betting two weeks after launch

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ) — Sports betting has now been legal in the state of Kentucky for a couple of weeks.

Since then, Red mile has seen many new people come through their doors.

“I think it’s a new demographic for us, which is really exciting,” said Vice President of Operations, Mary Catherine Jones. “Even at nine a.m. on Saturday morning, which is when we open, we see a different group of people coming in. Specifically to place their sports wagers.”

Not only is Red Mile seeing new people, but also bigger crowds.

“You come in here right before the one p.m. games on Sunday and it’s going to be packed,” said Jones. “So, we’ve seen a really strong desire for people to get out here, place their wagers in person.”

During a commission meeting Thursday morning, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission recommended new additions to the wagering catalog.

“And those are Formula One Racing, the National Rugby League in Australia, Professionals Fighters League, or MMA, Bellator for MMA and the Universal Tennis League,” said Hans Stokke, the Director of Sports Wagering at KHRC. “If these additions to the wagering catalog are subsequently approved by the KHRC they will be made available to all licensed entities, as well as to the public through the KHRC website. ”

When these new additions will be added has yet to be decided.

The launch of sports betting apps in Kentucky is in just a few days. And officials at Red Mile are waiting to see if there could be a change in volume.

“We’ll just have to see,” said Jones. “We’ll be prepared for the same volume or less, whatever happens. But I think that people will be really excited to place those wagers from home.”

Ahead of the launch bettors can already download the app.

Jones said, “So it will be through Caesar’s Sportsbook, they have a mobile betting option and you are able to go ahead and sign up for that now.”

Online sports betting launches next week on September 28th.