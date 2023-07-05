A hot and stormy pattern ahead

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Wednesday everyone, it is a steamy and hot afternoon across Kentucky with temperatures into the upper 80s to near 90 and heat index values into the low 90s. There have been a few scattered showers into portions of southern Kentucky, but most have been dry. Here is where we go from today with todays weather headlines.

Thursday will find more coverage of storms with heavy rain and LOL (lots of lightning). But temperatures outside of the storms will be downright steamy again with heat index values into the mid to upper 90s.

Friday will find less coverage of storms, but still a few out there with steamy temperatures and heat indexes again.

So if you are going to be outside for extended periods of time this week make sure you are drinking plenty of water, taking breaks in the shade, and using sunscreen.

Saturday – Monday is a time frame to watch for rounds of rain and storms. A few strong storms may be possible but these storms are going to produce a ton of rain, so we need to watch the flash flood threat during this time.

You can see the extended rainfall numbers are up there with most of the state 1″-4″+.

Stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team on-air and online as we get closer for updates! #kywx

Back here in the short term:

TONIGHT:

THURSDAY: