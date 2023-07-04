A hot and steamy few days before more storms

Good Tuesday evening everyone and Happy Fourth of July! It is a very hot and steamy day across the commonwealth with temperatures into the upper 80s and heat index values in the low 90s. Here our weather headlines for the day!

We have tracked a few thunderstorms across the area today but most have been dry. Any storm action that is out there will diminish setting us up for a warm, dry, and muggy night for fireworks.

Heading off into Wednesday we get even hotter with temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 and heat index values in the low to mid 90s. There is the chance for an isolated storm once again but most stay dry.

Thursday we add a couple degrees onto our temperatures/heat index and throw a better chance of scattered storms. These storms can bring torrential rains and LOL (lots of lightning).

We stay hot and steamy into Friday with more scattered storms.

A good part of your Saturday is dry but waves of rain and storms look to move in during the evening and last through Sunday. We need to watch this setup for a lot of rain that can lead to some flash flooding and strong storms.

Back here in the short term:

TONIGHT:

WEDNESDAY: