A Go Day to kick off the workweek

Calm and seasonably mild conditions continue for your Monday. Mostly sunny skies will turn to partly cloudy by the afternoon and temperatures will peak in the low-to-mid 50s. We do stay try today but that will be changing later in the week. Rain showers are likely Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a chance at some wintry weather to kick off the weekend.

It won’t be quite as chilly overnight into Tuesday morning and overhead cloud cover will keep temps in the upper 30s and low 40s. Tuesday will be even warmer than Monday as afternoon highs will climb near 60. However, cloudy skies are likely for much of the daytime. A few light showers will also be possible for the northern half of the viewing area during late afternoon and evening.

Rain chances pick up Wednesday as a stalled out front will provide a path for a low pressure system to track through the Ohio Valley. This kicks off an active stretch of weather to close out the week. Rain showers will be light-to-moderate on Wednesday before picking up a bit in intensity on Thursday. Gusty winds will also be prevalent with those rain showers on Thursday.

A secondary low pressure system will developing late week which will help bring us a chance of some light wintry weather late Friday into Saturday. Rain showers Friday will likely turn to light snow showers Friday night through the day on Saturday. Snowfall accumulations are expected to be light but it will be feeling wintry with temperatures only reaching the 30s.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY: Clouds increasing, mild temperatures. Highs in the low-t0-mid 50s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and not as cold. Lows in the low 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies and even warmer with a few late day showers. Highs near 60.