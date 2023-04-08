A frosty Easter morning will turn into a great afternoon

Good Saturday evening everyone, today has been a great looking day but there has been a bit of a chill in the air with highs only reaching the mid to upper 50s. Here is what I am tracking for the next week with todays weather headlines.

Easter Sunday will start cold and for that reason, a frost advisory is out for all of eastern Kentucky and parts of southern Kentucky. Temperatures hit the mid to maybe low 30s in this area with patchy frost likely. Cover up or bring inside any plants/flower you may have already put out or planted.

Temperatures hit the mid to upper 30s here in central Kentucky so my personal opinion is that the entire area needs to be in the frost advisory, so don’t be surprised if that gets expanded. Even if it doesn’t, I’d still cover any plants/flowers area wide. Temperatures do recover quickly into the afternoon with high temperatures 65-70 under full sunshine.

Monday – Thursday continues to be absolutely FANTASTIC with each day warmer than the day before and mostly sunny skies every day! Monday high temperatures are in the upper 60s, Tuesday will be near 70, Wednesday will be in the mid 70s, Thursday will be in the upper 70s. ENJOY every minute of it.

Friday brings our only chance for rain, but even then its super slight at this time. Temperatures will be in the low 80s outside of the rain.

I hope everyone has a wonderful and blessed Easter Sunday! #kywx

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies with patchy frost. Lows in the mid-30s.

EASTER SUNDAY: Morning frost will turn into a beautiful and warm day. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear skies, another chilly night. Lows in the upper 30s.