A few storms Monday ahead of mid-week heavy rain

More summertime pop-up showers and storms are on the way for your Monday. Not everyone will be seeing rain, but everyone will be feeling the heat and humidity. Temperatures will be reaching the upper 80s and low 90s for some. Dewpoints will be high as well, making it feel hot and humid. Make sure you are staying hydrated if you are spending extended time outdoors. Any showers and storms that develop this afternoon will be isolated but will be slow moving. Once we lose daytime heating tonight, most activity will be clearing up.

Shower and storm chances increase for the day on Tuesday. Scattered rain chances will return for the second half of the day. Due to the slow moving nature of the storms, flash flooding will be possible for most of central and eastern Kentucky. Make sure you are staying weather aware.

Wednesday will feature the best chance of rain all week. Widespread showers and storms are likely, especially during the afternoon and early evening. Flash flooding will also be possible once again, with southeast Kentucky under the highest risk. 2″+ of rain will be possible in isolated downpours, that amount of rain will be enough to cause issues in areas that have already dealt with devastating flooding.

A pattern change is FINALLY on the way! After the stubborn cold front passes late this week, drier and cooler conditions settle as we head into the weekend. Temperatures in the low 80s and upper 70s will be likely Friday into Saturday. Dewpoints will be low as well, making it feel like early fall out there.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY: Muggy with isolated storms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Remaining muggy with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly-to-mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.