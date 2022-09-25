A few showers and thunderstorms possible Sunday ahead of a great stretch of weather

A temporary warming trend has begun across central and eastern Kentucky as winds change out of the south ahead of a storm system set to impact our area Sunday. Southerly winds will keep temperatures from falling any further than the lower 60s tonight, with mostly clear skies likely.

Temperatures Sunday should manage to climb into the mid and upper 70s before a cold front arrives from the west sometime during the afternoon. There is not much moisture with this front, but an isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible mainly across southern and eastern Kentucky.

The work week ahead looks quiet and pleasant. A dry cold front arriving late Monday into Tuesday will bring in yet another reinforcing shot of cool air. Expect highs on Tuesday and Wednesday to range from the low to mid-60s.

Rain chances in the extended forecast are almost entirely dependent on the track of what is currently Tropical Storm Ian. Much of the data has pushed the storm track to the west. If this turns out to be the case, remnant moisture could trigger showers and thunderstorms here next weekend. However, this is far from certain and will be something to watch over the next few days.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant. Lows near 60.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Slight chance of showers or thunderstorms. Highs in the upper-70s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the low 50s