A few days of hot weather before a significant cool down

Sunday has brought another day of comfortable weather with highs in the low to mid 80s, and just a few more clouds. Overnight tonight, clouds will continue to build, but any rain showers should stay west of the area.

The first part of the forecast brings some notable changes for Monday morning. That’s thanks to a line of thunderstorms expected to develop along a cold front this evening across the Midwest. Severe weather is expected in parts of Missouri, Iowa, and Illinois.

This line of thunderstorms will move southeast through the overnight hours and, without sufficient instability, will weaken dramatically by the time it reaches the Bluegrass State. As a result, only a few isolated showers or thunderstorms are expected across central and eastern Kentucky, with most locations staying dry. The best chance of rain will be Monday morning.

The second part of Monday’s forecast package is the notable uptick in heat and humidity. Once clouds clear from the morning showers, expect highs to top of in the upper 80s. With the extra heat and humidity, a stray shower or storm will be possible during this time frame as well.

The heat is thanks to a late-season ridge of high pressure anchored over Texas. We’ll be on the northeast periphery of this ridge. Wednesday should be the hottest day, with temperatures expected to climb into the low 90s.

The heat is short-lived as a trough of low pressure develops east of the Great Lakes towards the end of the week, beginning our fall-like cool down. A cold front on Thursday will return temperatures to the lower 70s by Friday. At this time, this looks like a mainly dry front, but a couple of showers on Thursday afternoon can’t be ruled out.

Meantime, in the tropics, Hurricane Fiona continues to batter Puerto Rico with extremely heavy rain and damaging winds. The storm will bring rough weather to the Greater Antilles before turning right, out to sea, and strengthening further.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT: Building clouds. Lows in the mid-60s

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers or thunderstorms. Highs in the upper-80s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid-60s.