A cooler than normal pattern is ahead

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Saturday evening everyone, its been a MUCH chiller day across the Commonwealth with scattered rain showers as well. Some of those rain showers have even produced some very small hail. Those will continue to die down across the area deeper off into this evening. After tonight, here are our weather headlines for the next week.

First things first and that is our frosty start to our Sunday. Temperatures will hit the mid to upper 30s with patchy frost likely. Some clouds and a light breeze should keep from any widespread frost developing, but frost is defiantly possible so you’ll want to cover up or bring in any flowers/plants before going to bed tonight (Saturday). For this reason, a FROST ADVISORY is out for the entire state through Sunday 9am.

Highs on Sunday will struggle to reach the mid 50s under a partly sunny sky. I can’t even rule out a stray shower into the afternoon. Temperatures by Monday morning hit the low to mid 30s area wide with mostly clear skies and little to no wind. That will allow for widespread frost.

Temperatures remain well below average into mid week. But as we get towards Wednesday temperatures will come up into the mid to upper 60s, still that is below average as our average high is 70 for this time of year. You can see the “mild” air getting into the Bluegrass by mid week as the cool air slides off to the north.

Scattered showers will also join the party Wednesday – Friday but no day is a wash out by any means.

Back here in the short term:

Tonight:

Tomorrow (Sunday):

Everyone have a great rest of your weekend and take care! #kywx