A Cool Easter Sunday. Big Warm Up Late Week..

Following the passage of a cool front earlier on Saturday, we’ll see another shot of unseasonably cold air moving in overnight with Frost Advisories posted for much of Eastern/Northeastern Kentucky. To the north, a Freeze Warning has been issued across parts of Far Northern Kentucky and into Indiana and Ohio.

After starting out the day in the 30’s for many, temps look to rebound some, with a mixture of sun and clouds for Easter Sunday with temps warming into the middle 50’s for afternoon highs.

Our next system looks to quickly slip through the region late Sunday night/Monday morning with a cold rain here locally and some late season snow for parts of Indiana and Ohio.

EASTER SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Cool but quiet. High 55°

MONDAY: Showers ending during the morning, then clearing. High 57°

TUESDAY: Morning frost likely. Sunny but cool. High 53°

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase. Turning milder. High 64°

Temps continue to improve over the weekend with highs near 80 by next Saturday. This warmth looks to continue through the 6 to 10 day range with above average temps for most of the US into the last week of April.

-Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell