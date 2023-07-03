A calm few days after our Sunday severe weather

Good Monday evening everyone, many areas in Kentucky are picking up the pieces after severe storms swept through the state on Sunday! Over 100 storm reports have been “confirmed” across the Commonwealth with MANY more that has been left unconfirmed.

We also are no longer in drought conditions across the state as we’ve picked up a good amount of rain the last several days. 1″-3″+ alone has fallen in the last 24 hours with Sundays storms.

As far as where we go from here, here are todays weather headlines.

Our Fourth of July looks mainly dry and hot with temperatures hitting the mid to upper 80s and heat index values into the low 90s. There is only a very small shower/storm chance.

Wednesday we increase those numbers even more with high temperatures near 90 and heat index values into the mid 90s. Once again there is only a very small shower/storm chance.

Thursday looks like the steamiest day of the week with temperatures near 90 but heat index values that can reach the mid to UPPER 90S!

Thursday will also bring back a better chance of scattered showers and storms. With that kind of heat and humidity it can drop a lot of rain and lightning.

We will keep the widely scattered showers and storms going into Friday as well.

Back here in the short term, I hope everyone has a great and safe Fourth of July holiday.

