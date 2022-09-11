A beautiful weather week ahead following showers and storms Sunday

Saturday brought plenty of cloud cover and a few scattered showers to central and eastern Kentucky. Luckily, it wasn’t a washout. Our unsettled pattern will continue tonight, so look for a few more passing showers and temperatures in the mid-60s.

On Sunday, the front that we have been waiting for will finally push through the commonwealth. With the cold front near, there is a better chance of showers and storms Sunday afternoon, especially across central Kentucky and during the afternoon hours. A few storms may be strong, but widespread severe weather is unlikely. Should a thunderstorm train over a particular location for a long duration of time, an isolated flooding threat may develop.

Beyond Sunday, high pressure will take over, leaving us with low dew points and cooler temperatures. In fact, we may not reach 80 on either Monday or Tuesday. Overnight lows will fall into the 50s, so it may even feel a little chilly at times.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT: Passing showers. Lows in the mid-60s.

SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers ending. Lows in the upper-50s.