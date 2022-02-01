A 24-2 run propels Morehead State to victory at Tennessee Tech

The Eagles improved to 9-1 in the league with a third straight win over TTU

COOKEVILLE, TN (WTVQ/MSU ATHLETICS) – Morehead State men’s basketball had a slow start in its game at Tennessee Tech Monday night, but the Eagles caught fire late in the first half, going on a 24-2 run to end the half, as they finished off the Golden Eagles 70-56 at the Eblen Center.

Morehead State improved to 17-6 overall and to 9-1 in the league with its third straight win over TTU.

Trailing 19-18 with 9:03 left in the opening half, junior guard Skyelar Potter hit a turnaround jumper that ended up igniting a 22-0 run for the visitors. Tech didn’t score again until 1:37 left on the clock as MSU led 40-19. Drew Thewell’s steal and length of the court dash resulted in a buzzer beating layup as the Eagles led 42-21 at the break.

Morehead State continued to hold a significant advantage in the final half, building as much as a 26-point cushion (55-29) at the 12:58 mark.

Potter concluded the action with his third double-double of the 2021-22 season with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while second-year freshman Johni Broome led the squad with 16 points and also grabbed eight rebounds. The Eagles were, however, out-rebounded by TTU 44-39.

Tray Hollowell had a tough night shooting, finishing with just five points, but he did extend his streak of making at least one three-pointer to 29 games.

The Eagles held Tech to only 34 percent shooting while hitting 45 percent themselves. The Eagles also dished out 24 assists on 30 made buckets, including seven from Ta’Lon Cooper. Hollowell handed out four assists, while Jake Wolfe swiped four TTU mistakes.

To view the box score, click here.

The teams turn around right away and face each other again in Morehead on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.