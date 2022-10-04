9/11 steel to be repurposed in new memorial at Special Response Team headquarters in Somerset

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) — A piece of steel from the World Trade Center Twin Towers will be repurposed as a 9/11 Memorial outside the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team’s new headquarters.

The memorial will feature two black, granite columns measuring 11 feet tall and 17 inches square — a proportional size to the Twin Towers when they stood in New York City — and will hold the piece of the north tower I-beam, according to the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority.

The beam was originally placed outside the agency’s headquarters in 2011, but a fire in April 2021 forced the steel temporarily into storage.

“This steel is treated with dignity and we at SRT think of it as one of our own,” SRT Chief Doug Baker said. “When the fire ravaged our building, we acted immediately to protect this important piece of our history and knew we wanted to do something to make its presence even more significant when we rebuilt.”

The Special Response Team’s new headquarters will be dedicated in the spring of 2023. A 9/11 Memorial dedication is expected in the following months once the installation is complete.