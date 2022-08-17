9/11 Never Forget exhibit arrives at Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A special attraction and a salute to 9/11 victims has made its way to the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville.

Since 2013, the 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit has been used as a way to help honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

According to the exhibit’s Facebook page, the foundation that created this exhibit was made up of family members of a New York City firefighter who gave his life to save others. Now, every year, this high-tech, 53-foot tractor-trailer, that unfolds into a 1,100 square-foot exhibit, serves as a reminder of that tragic day — traveling to different cities across the country.

It’s now in Louisville where it will remain during the duration of the State Fair.

Entrance into the exhibit is always free.