Kentucky State Fair returns this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gates will open for the Kentucky State Fair Thursday!

The fair will be open at 10 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on weekends.

Concerts begin at 8 p.m. each day, with music artists Russell Dickerson, Trace Adams and American Idol winner Noah Thompson.

You can also save up to $10 by purchasing advanced tickets which include parking or purchase $10 admission and $10 parking at the gate.

Children five and under are free.