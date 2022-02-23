87-year-old man charged with shooting at another man

Fortunately no injuries in Greenup County case

ARGILLITE, Ky. (WTVQ) – An 87-year-old Greenup County man has been charged with wanton endangerment after shooting at another man, according to Kentucky State Police.

Troopers said they were called Tuesday to a shooting on Crow Way in Greenup County. When Troopers arrived, they learned Herman Hay and Richard Coffee got into a verbal argument, the KSP said in a release. While Coffee was in his vehicle, Hay brandished a firearm and fired three rounds into the windshield. Coffee wasn’t hit and drove to his home where he called 911, troopers said.

Hay is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment.

The Kentucky State Police was assisted by Greenup County Sheriff’s Office, Little Sandy Fire Department and Greenup County EMS. The case remains under investigation by Trooper Nathan Carter.