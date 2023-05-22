84-year-old who caused wrong-way crash on I-75 believed to have been suffering from medical emergency

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)

5/22/23, 1:16 p.m.

The 84-year-old man who caused the wrong-way crash on I-75 Sunday night is believed to have been suffering from a medical emergency, police said in an update Monday afternoon.

Police added the other man who was injured in the crash is 18 years old and is in critical condition in a local hospital. There were no reported injuries from the occupants of the third vehicle.

The police department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

5/22/23, 8:23 a.m.

An 84-year-old man died and another man was hospitalized after a wrong-way crash in Lexington on I-75 Sunday night.

Thomas Mollencop died in the crash, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn said Monday morning. He was driving the wrong way on I-75 at exit 113 around 9 p.m. when he caused the three-vehicle crash, police added.

Mollencop died of multiple blunt force trauma at the scene. His death was ruled an accident.

Another man was also taken to the hospital from the crash with non-life-threatening injuries.

I-75 southbound was reopened around 1 a.m. Monday.