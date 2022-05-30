8-year-old boy taken to hospital after being given several shots of whiskey

An investigation found that 50-year-old Charles Jones was at his home on Lincoln Avenue when he allegedly gave the child several shots of whiskey

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WTVQ) – A child is sent to the hospital after being given shots of whiskey, according to police.

The Monticello Police Department says on Sunday around 2:55 p.m. officers responded to the Conn Street Apartment’s for a 911 call about a child being very intoxicated.

Police say an 8-year-old boy was taken to the Wayne County Hospital for treatment and then transferred to U.K for more treatment.

An investigation found that 50-year-old Charles Jones was at his home on Lincoln Avenue when he allegedly gave the child several shots of whiskey.

A search warrant was obtained. Evidence was found and is being held pending court proceedings.

Jones is charged with Wanton Endangerment, and Unlawful Transactions with a minor. He was also served with a warrant for not paying fines from previous charges, according to police.

Jones is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center.