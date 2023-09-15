76 KSP troopers, officers honored for ‘heroic acts of service’ from 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nearly 80 Kentucky State Police troopers and officers were honored at a ceremony Thursday for “heroic acts of service” in 2022.

KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. alongside Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman presented the awards to 76 people on the force.

The 2022 award recipients include:

Trooper Billy Ball was named 2022 Trooper of the Year. Trooper Ball is a 5-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 9 Pikeville

Detective James Royal was named 2022 Detective of the Year. Detective Royal is a 10-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 11 London

Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer Mark Townsend was named the 2022 Jason Cammack Officer of the Year for the KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Trooper. Officer Townsend is a 16-year veteran of KSP assigned to the CVE West Region

Trooper Sarah Burgess was named 2022 Public Affairs Officer of the Year. Trooper Burgess is a 7-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 1 Mayfield

Officer Stoney Shuler was named 2022 Facilities Security Officer of the Year. Officer Shuler is a 17-year veteran of KSP assigned to the Facilities Security Branch

Captain Jennifer Sandlin received the 2022 Service Achievement Award. Captain Sandlin is a 20-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 13 Hazard

12 troopers were awarded the KSP Citation for Bravery, an honor bestowed on officers who perform acts of bravery, without regard for personal risk despite clear and obvious peril, and clearly above and beyond the call or risk of ordinary duty

16 troopers received the Lifesaving Medal, which is awarded to officers who perform life-saving acts under extraordinary circumstances

6 troopers received the Meritorious Award, an honor bestowed on officers of the agency who distinguish themselves by an act of courage performed under more than ordinary circumstances

2 troopers received the Guthrie Crowe Award, an honor bestowed on officers of the agency who sustain a severe wound or injury during the performance of their law enforcement duty

20 troopers were named post-level Detective of the Year at the division level

20 troopers were named post-level Trooper of the Year at the division level

3 Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officers were named Officer of the Year at the regional level

A complete listing of award recipients can be found on the KSP website.

While highlighting the efforts of these officers, Burnett recognized the officers who lost their lives in June 2022 when responding to a shooting in Floyd County, including Prestonsburg Police Capt. Ralph Frasure, Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob Chaffins, Floyd County Deputy William Petry and Floyd County K-9 Drago.

“As we celebrate these exemplary efforts tonight, let us also remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Burnett. “The memory of these four units serves as a constant reminder of the risks you face every day and why we take time to recognize your heroic efforts.”

In 2022, KSP responded to nearly 400,000 requests for assistance, rescued Kentuckians from the deadly Eastern Kentucky flooding and conducted thousands of wellness checks on those involved in natural disasters and dangerous weather conditions among others, according to a press release.

KSP has approximately 940 troopers serving the state.