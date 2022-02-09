65 CASA of Lexington volunteers receive President’s Volunteer Service Award

Recognizes the nation’s most outstanding volunteers for contributing large amounts of time to the organizations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – A total of 65 CASA of Lexington volunteers have qualified to receive the President’s Volunteer Service Award for their work in 2021.

The PVSA award program recognizes the nation’s most outstanding volunteers for contributing large amounts of time to the organizations they support. Each CASA of Lexington volunteer who qualified is receiving a Bronze, Silver or Gold pin or medallion, as well as a personal thank-you letter from the U.S. president.

The number of CASA volunteers earning the recognition grew in all three tiers over 2020. Fifty-five volunteers earned the Bronze VSA for working 100 hours or more — seven more than last year. Eight volunteers earned the Silver VSA for working up to 500 hours, compared to two last year. And two volunteers gave more than 500 hours to earn the Gold VSA; last year just one qualified for Gold.

The Gold VSA recipients are Debra Gabbard and Brittney Thomas. Thomas has advocated for more than 45 children over almost seven years as a CASA volunteer. Gabbard has advocated for 13 abused or neglected children over four years and was also named the CASA of Lexington Volunteer of the Year in 2021.

The Silver VSA recipients are Katie Blair, Judy Kendall, Rita Klein, Heather Padilla, Judy Papania, Cynthia Phillips, Vicki Ritchie and Ruth Walker. Between them, the Silver VSA recipients have advocated for 66 abused or neglected children. They have more than 35 years of combined experience as CASA volunteers.

Two of the VSA recipients are also CASA of Lexington’s Volunteers of the Month for February 2022 — Brittney Thomas and Heather Padilla.

“CASA has been a blessing to me,” Padilla said. “I thank God for every opportunity to serve the children and families in Fayette and surrounding counties.”

In 2021, CASA of Lexington had 278 volunteers who spent more than 18,000 hours advocating for the best interests of 616 children involved in family court. Their work includes visiting monthly with children, speaking to adults involved in the children’s lives and providing reports and recommendations at hearings.

“Serving as a CASA volunteer is a significant time commitment. But it’s also incredibly important and extremely rewarding work,” said Melynda Jamison, CASA of Lexington’s Executive Director. “We are proud of the work done by all of our volunteers. Receiving recognition from such a high level is welcome and our volunteers deserve it. At the same time, they would be the first to tell you the real reward is helping children find safe, permanent homes and changing their lives forever.”

The PVSA was created in 2003 to “recognize the important role of volunteers in America’s strength and national identity,” according to the PVSA. The award “honors individuals whose service positively impacts communities in every corner of the nation and inspires those around them to take action, too.”

CASA of Lexington has three volunteer training opportunities coming up in March and April for community members who want to become CASA volunteers and change children’s stories. A virtual training held entirely online begins March 1; and in-person trainings at CASA of Lexington’s office begin March 3 and April 5. For more information, visit www.casaoflexington.org/training or email info@casaoflexington.org.