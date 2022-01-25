63-year-old Scott County man killed in accident

Car left I-64 westbound, caught fire

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 63-year-old Scott County man died Monday evening when his car left I-64 westbound, crashed into a tree and caught fire.

According to Fayette County Coroner Garry Ginn, Barry Lucas died in the crash which happened at about 5:45 p.m. on I-64 westbound at the 71.2 mile marker. The car he was driving left the road, went down and embankment and struck a tree, Ginn said.

The crash backed up traffic while first responders and accident reconstructionists worked the scene. Traffic was diverted from going westbound on I-64 at Exit 118 southbound on I-75. I-64 was reopened just before 10 p.m.