57-year-old charged with shooting 74-year-old man

KSP: Occurred during argument in Rockcastle County

MT. VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Colice, Post 11 London is investigating a shooting on Three Oaks Road in Rockcastle County at approximately 8:45 P.M. .Saturday February 19, 2022.

According to the KSP, the preliminary investigation reveals that Rockcastle County 911 was notified of a dispute complaint involving Donnie R. Lamb, 57, of Mt. Vernon, and his neighbor George W. Davis, 74, of Mt. Vernon. Troopers said Lamb shot his neighbor once in the chest. Davis was taken by Rockcastle EMS to a landing zone in the Round Stone area of Rockcastle County before being flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Lamb is charged with first-degree assault and as of Monday morning, remained in the Rockcastle County Detention Center on $25,000 cash bond.

The investigation is continuing by Post 11 Trooper Cory Jones. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 personnel, Rockcastle Sherriff’s Office, Mount Vernon Police Department, Brodhead Police Department, Livingston Police Department, Rockcastle EMS and PHI.