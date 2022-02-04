5 p.m. NE Kentucky road, flooding update; ice overnight a worry

Snowfighter Progress: Main Roads Clear, Crews Still Working Back Roads in NE Kentucky

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Salt truck and plow crews in northeast Kentucky made progress clearing state highways this afternoon.

As of 5 p.m., main Priority A routes such as I-64, US 23, US 60, KY 32, US 68, AA Highway, and others are mostly clear, although scattered ice and slush possible. Highway crews are now focusing on Priority B and C back roads, many of which remain partly covered with snow and ice.

Crews will continue to clear those routes into the evening hours as well as work to clear shoulders, turn lanes, and residual icy areas on main A routes. In some counties, all roads could be clear tonight, such as in Bath County or along and south of I-64 where less freezing rain hit.

With temps expected to dip into the single digits overnight, crews will return Saturday as needed to patrol for refreezing and for final cleanup.

The risk of icy and slick roads will remain high through Saturday – especially where roads are wet and flooding has saturated the ground or ditches are full.

For those who must travel, be careful around curves, on bridges, and in valley or other cold spots, and be mindful of the high potential for black ice Saturday morning.

FLOODED ROADS

High water has receded in Boyd, Carter, and other counties, but several roads remain affected as of 4:30 p.m.:

Carter County

— KY 1910 at milepoint 1.1 at Beckwith Branch/Little Sandy River, Grayson

Greenup County

— KY 784 at milepoints 10-11 at Kehoe (Three Prong area)

— KY 2 at milepoint 6.5 at Warnock (Antioch Church/Wagner’s store)

— KY 503 at milepoints 0.5-2 at Lost Lick, Culp Creek areas

— KY 1 at milepoint 1.1 near the KY 784 intersection

Motorists are reminded to heed warning signs and never drive through high water.

During winter storms, Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 crews in Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas, and Rowan counties are assigned 12-hour shifts to plow and treat more than 2,000 miles of northeast Kentucky roads on a priority basis – part of the Transportation Cabinet’s mission to maintain mobility along critical corridors.

Priority A routes include critical state routes and those most heavily traveled such as interstates and main roads between counties or to hospitals, which receive the highest priority for snow-clearing efforts. Priority B and C routes include other important but lesser-traveled state routes.

Please visit SnowKY.ky.gov for more info, including maps of priority routes and links to real-time traffic info at GoKY.ky.gov.