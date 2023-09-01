5 Lexington murder suspects due in court for separate status hearings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Five Lexington murder suspects are due in court Friday morning for separate status hearings.

William Brown, Keith Denton, Woody LaPierre, Dalton Carpenter and Kamond Taylor will appear in Fayette County Court for their alleged roles in murder cases, some dating back to 2020.

On Oct. 2, 2020, Ava Creech was found dead from blunt force trauma or asphyxiation, Coroner Gary Ginn said at the time. Brown was arrested shortly after her death. He was last in court in 2021 for a preliminary hearing.

On July 20, 2022, Kadage Byishmo was found dead after being shot on Quinton Court. Denton was arrested a month later and was charged with his murder.

On Sept. 25, 2022, Adentokunbo Okunoye was found fatally shot on Oxford Circle. La Pierre was arrested that afternoon. He was last in court in February for a pretrial conference.

On Aug. 31, 2020, Sabel Jallow was found dead from “sharp force injuries,” Ginn said although he did not detail the weapon used. Carpenter was arrested in September 2020 and charged with her murder. Carpenter’s girlfriend, Jessica Hoskins, was arrested at the same time as Carpenter, however, she was charged with tampering with physical evidence and theft by unlawful taking of the victim’s vehicle.

On June 9, 2021, Ali Robinson was found fatally shot outside of a nightclub on Winchester Road. Two weeks after Robinson’s death, Taylor was charged with murder. He was in jail in Michigan for local charges at the time.