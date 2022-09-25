1 man dead, 1 in custody after Sunday morning shooting in Lexington

UPDATE:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 25-year-old Adentokunbo Okunoye.

Police say 29-year-old Woody LaPierre was arrested and charged with murder.

He is currently being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.

—-

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington police is investigating a Sunday morning shooting that claimed the life of a man.

Police say they responded to the 1800 block of Oxford Circle for a person who had been shot just before 4 A.M. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gun shot wound.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Lexington Police Department at (859)-258-3600 or Bluegrass Crimestoppers at (859) 253-2020.

The homicide is the city’s record-tying 37th of the year.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.