5 injured in wreck on W. New Circle Rd, traffic stopped for hours

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Five people have been injured Sunday night after a car crash on West New Circle and Leestown Road.

According to Lexington police the crash happened close to 7 p.m.

Police say a car was driving in the outer loop of West New Circle Road when it crossed the median into the inner loop and hit two cars.

Police say five people, every occupant in all three cars, were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash left the road shutdown for a couple hours due to heavy debris, but police say it should re-open near 9 p.m.

The crash is still under investigation.