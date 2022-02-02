43-year-old man charged in January armed robbery

Speedway on Leestown Pike robbed Jan. 6, 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department has arrested 43-year-old Dtonio Rutherford in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at the Speedway located at 1401 Leestown Road on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

He has been charged with first-degree robbery and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He remains in the Fayette County Detention Center on a $31,000 bond, according to jail records.

This investigation is ongoing, according to police. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.