41 Communities selected for more than $4.2 million to improve parks and other outdoor spaces in Kentucky

The money will help communities expand recreation spaces and enhance accessibility for all Kentuckians

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE)– Recognizing the mental and physical health benefits of time spent outside, Gov. Andy Beshear today announced 41 projects that will enhance accessibility and upgrade parks and recreation spaces throughout the commonwealth.

More than $4.2 million from the federally funded Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) has been allotted to communities across Kentucky for a wide variety of outdoor, health-related improvements, including the renovation or replacement of playground equipment, construction of walking and biking paths and bringing recreational facilities into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility guidelines.

“Making sure our parks and recreation spaces are open and accessible to all Kentuckians is important to every Kentucky community and a priority for my administration,” said Gov. Beshear. “Providing safe spaces for all our families to exercise and gather is a critical part of building a better Kentucky.”

“The Land and Water Conservation Fund allows for projects across our commonwealth to move forward,” said DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene. “These projects will improve our parks and outdoor spaces and allow them to be more accessible to all Kentuckians.”

To receive the federal funds, which are administered at the state level by the Department for Local Government (DLG), selected applicants must undergo federal review and receive approval from the National Park Service.

A few of the details from each of the projects are listed below:

Alexandria

The City of Alexandria will use $31,000 to demolish the current picnic shelter and construct a larger shelter, covering more than twice the area of the existing shelter.

Beaver Dam

The City of Beaver Dam will use $88,084 to repave Beaver Dam City Park’s parking areas and drives. The project also includes laying new pavement for a second parking area and striping approximately 393 parking spaces with two ADA-accessible parking stalls.

Benton

The City of Benton will use $15,500 to install a paved walking trail through H.H. Lovett Park and expand the existing ballfield sidewalk.

Campton

The City of Campton will use $26,372 to install new ADA-accessible playground equipment and turf and to remove debris around Campton City Park and a nearby stream.

Clay City

The City of Clay City will use $32,367 to construct two multipurpose tennis/pickleball courts and fencing at Clay City Park.

Crofton

The City of Crofton will use $50,000 to remove and replace unsafe lighting and poles around the ballfields in Gordon Park.

Dawson Springs

The City of Dawson Springs will use $100,000 to remove old playground equipment at Dawson Springs City Park and replace it with new ADA-accessible playground equipment. They will also updated the T-ball field.

Edgewood

The City of Edgewood will use $75,000 to refurbish an existing walking trail at Freedom Park with surfacing made from recycled car tires. All upgrades will be ADA-accessible. The project also includes updating the exercise stations along the trail.

Elkton

The City of Elkton will use $123,000 to improve lighting at one of the ballfields in Elkton-Todd County Park and update playground equipment.

Fulton

The City of Fulton will use $200,000 to update areas of Pontotoc Park and extend sanitary sewer and water utilities.

Henderson

The City of Henderson will use $200,000 to construct and improve baseball fields and pedestrian walkways at the Airline Road Sports Complex.

Hodgenville

The City of Hodgenville will use $125,000 to update five existing and two new ballfields.

Jackson

The City of Jackson will use $25,000 to improve existing ball courts and public areas at Douthitt Park.

Lexington

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government will use $25,000 to improve the Raven Run Nature Sanctuary.

Louisville

The Louisville-Jefferson County Metro Government will use $200,000 for improvements at Jefferson Memorial Forest. These improvements include constructing an ADA-accessible paved walking path with boardwalk crossings and expanding a picnic area to make it ADA-accessible.

Middletown

The City of Middletown will use $49,146 for improvements to Wetherby Park.

Millersburg

The City of Millersburg will use $124,953 to enhance the Millersburg City Park. These proposed enhancements include ADA-accessible ramps and walkways.

Mount Vernon

The City of Mount Vernon will use $25,000 to purchase new park benches and shade structures, as well as construct a new walking trail and bridge crossing at Lake Linville Park.

Newport

The City of Newport will use $200,000 to construct play areas at Festival Park in Newport. This project will also improve ADA access to the upper and lower terraces of Festival Park and provide park amenities.

Nicholasville

The City of Nicholasville will use $125,000 to construct a milelong asphalt walking trail in Riney B Park.

Prospect

The City of Prospect will use $110,000 to expand Little Hunting Creek Park from a green space into a fully accessible park.

Richmond

The City of Richmond will use $90,000 to construct an outdoor fitness court at Lake Reba Recreational Complex.

Russell

The City of Russell will use $33,564 to construct walkways through the middle of Russell City Park leading to a pad for a future shelter.

Sadieville

The City of Sadieville will use $47,217 to construct a splash pad at Veterans Park.

Scottsville

The City of Scottsville will use $157,350 to replace play structures at Scottsville Roadside Park and improve the playground area. They will also construct an ADA-accessible sidewalk.

Taylor Mill

The City of Taylor Mill will use $45,625 to construct an amphitheater and stage at Pride Park, complete with underground utilities and a roof.

Warsaw

The City of Warsaw will use $54,000 to construct a shelter house facility that will include restrooms, a concession stand and a picnic shelter. Warsaw will also install ADA-accessible playground equipment.

Williamsburg

The City of Williamsburg will use $125,000 to purchase new splash pad accessories and equipment for the Kentucky Splash Waterpark and Campground.

Worthington

The City of Worthington will use $13,463 to resurface the existing basketball and tennis court at Worthington City Park.

Bourbon County

The Bourbon County Fiscal Court will use $200,000 to develop a court sports facility at Bourbon County Park.

Christian County

The Christian County Fiscal Court will use $142,500 to improve areas of Ruff Park. They will construct a new restroom and concession facility with ADA-accessible restrooms.

Hancock County

The Hancock County Fiscal Court will use $200,000 to construct a splash pad and improve areas in Vastwood Park. The project will also include a variety of accessible water play features and a UV disinfection system.

Harlan County

The Kentucky Department of Parks will use $200,000 to design and construct six new camper cabins to be installed in Kingdom Come State Park. One existing park residence will be renovated into a fully accessible camper cabin.

Henderson County

The Henderson County Fiscal Court will use $200,000 to construct two ADA-accessible restroom facilities at Sandy Lee Watkins Park.

Henry County

The Henry County Fiscal Court will use $26,551 to install a new concrete ADA-accessible ramp to the baseball and softball fields at Harry Hill Park. They will also install a new walkway.

Leslie County

The Leslie County Fiscal Court will use $200,000 to construct a Little League Park and playground.

McCracken County

The McCracken County Fiscal Court will use $79,503 to construct three picnic shelters and a bike shelter, as well as make improvements to the shelter areas and construct a nature trail.

McCreary County

The McCreary County Fiscal Court will use $54,859 to purchase and install an inclusive playground for ages 5 to 12.

McLean County

The McLean County Fiscal Court will use $177,900 to install ADA-accessible playground equipment as well as new sewer lines and a lift station at Myer Creek Park.

Perry County

The Perry County Fiscal Court will use $65,844 to resurface and restripe the tennis courts at Perry County Park. Additional lights and fencing will be installed around both courts.

Rowan County

The Rowan County Fiscal Court will use $200,000 to improve recreational areas along Cave Run Lake. Rowan County will partner with the U.S. Forest Service to construct a new boat dock, an ADA-accessible fishing pier with railing and a new restroom facility, along with a gangway and walkway to accommodate persons with disabilities. Repairs to the road and ADA-accessible vehicle pullouts will be made at Ramey Creek, the dock at Scott Creek will be relocated and the trails at Shallow Flats and Boat Gunnell will be made ADA-accessible.