$400,351 awarded to Owen County for improved water infrastructure

Water system will extend lines to reach families who don't have water

OWENTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear awarded $400,351 Monday to deliver clean drinking water to Owen County from the Better Kentucky Plan’s $250 million Cleaner Water Program.

The Owen County Fiscal Court will use the funds to help Kentucky American Water install water lines along Point of Rock Road from the intersection of Monterey Pike to Ballard Lane. This new line will provide new or improved water service to 13 households.

“To build a better Kentucky, we have to start with a solid foundation,” said Gov. Beshear. “Today’s award from the Cleaner Water Program will ensure our residents in Owen County are provided with basic necessities like clean, reliable drinking water and that they have the support and resources they need to meet their goals for the future.”

“The funding announced for the project today will provide public water service to those without access to public water, and I am happy to see this money the legislature allocated in last year’s budget will go to improving the lives of people of Owen County,” said Rep. Phillip Pratt, whose district includes Owen County. “Every person deserves the access to clean water and this is exactly what the Cleaner Water Program is going to do. It is crucial for Kentucky’s infrastructure to be safe so we can ensure the safety of the people we represent.”

“After so many failed attempts to fund this project, it’s wonderful to finally accept these funds on behalf of the residents of Point of Rock Road,” said Owen County Judge/Executive Casey Ellis. “While it doesn’t fund the entirety of the road, it’s certainly a start toward our goal. I commend the Kentucky General Assembly for allocating the funding through SB-36. I would also like to thank Gov. Beshear and his team for expediting the program implementation and distribution of the Cleaner Water Funding. And of course, projects like this would be impossible without the collaboration with Kentucky American Water and the support of the Owen County Fiscal Court.”

“The people on Point of Rock and the surrounding area have waited a long time for water, and while this project won’t get to everyone, it puts all residents there one step closer,” said Chad Rose, Owen County Magistrate representing the 4th District. “A huge thank you to Gov. Beshear for seeing to it that these funds were allocated to a worthy project, and to the Kentucky legislature for their passing of SB-36. Of course, thank you to Kentucky American for their commitment to bringing clean water to the people of Owen County, and to Judge Ellis for continuing to be vigilant on such an important project. Good things happen when folks come together, and this is a team effort.”

Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA), $250 million was appropriated through a bipartisan agreement at the close of the 2021 General Assembly for clean drinking water and wastewater grants to fund projects across Kentucky.

The Northern Kentucky Area Development District submitted the funding request for this project to KIA.