4 workers injured in Richmond roof collapse out of hospital

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — All four construction workers injured when a roof collapsed on a building in Richmond walked out of the hospital and are doing well, according to God’s Outreach Madison County Food Bank.

The workers had minor injuries when the truss roof of the food bank collapsed as they were building it Wednesday morning, Richmond fire officials told ABC 36.

“We arrived just as the last one was walking to his truck,” the food bank wrote on Facebook. “He was thanking God for keeping him safe!”

