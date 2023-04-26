4 injured when roof trusses collapse on building in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Four people were injured when a roof’s trusses collapsed Wednesday morning in Richmond.

According to the Richmond Fire Department, crews responded to the construction site of a new God’s Pantry distribution facility around 9:45 a.m. and found that four people constructing the trusses of the roof were injured due to its collapse.

All four were taken to a local hospital and are alert at the moment.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates