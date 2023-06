4-vehicle crash on I-75 sends 2 to hospital, stalls traffic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A four-vehicle crash on I-75 Monday morning sent two people to the hospital and caused traffic back-ups.

According to Lexington police, the crash occurred near mile marker 111 around 7:30 a.m. Officers had all four lanes closed, but two have since reopened.

The two people taken to the hospital had non-life-threatening injuries.

