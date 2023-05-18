4-star quarterback Cutter Boley commits to University of Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Christian Academy upcoming junior Cutter Boley committed to the University of Kentucky Thursday.

The four-star recruit and quarterback received multiple offers from around the country and narrowed it down to a top five, including Tennessee, Florida State, Michigan, Penn State and Kentucky.

He’s the No. 1 ranked recruit in the state of Kentucky, according to 247 Sports.

Boley threw for 3,901 yards and 36 touchdowns in his sophomore season at LCA.

He also plays basketball and runs track.

Boley is part of the 2024 class.